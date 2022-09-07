Chelsea Football Club has stunned the footballing world by sacking its manager Thomas Tuchel after a dreadful start to the season.

The club released a statement on its website confirming the news of Tuchel’s firing and excusing themselves of further comments until a new manager has been appointed.

Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovic was notorious for having little patience for failure and dismissing managers on a regular basis and its new owner Todd Boehly seems to be following suit.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.”

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. ”

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Despite spending an inordinate amount of money on new recruits including Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Chelsea had gotten off to an abysmal start to the new season under Thomas Tuchel.

They sit 6th in the Premier League despite not having the hardest opening schedule and at the bottom of their Champions League group after their latest defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Despite his unceremonious exit, Tuchel still delivered a Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies to the London-based club.