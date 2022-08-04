Chelsea have reportedly approached Barcelona about the possibility of signing their center forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during this transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side does not have a pure striker on its roster with Romelu Lukaku heading back to Inter Milan after a failed transfer last summer. The German has used Kai Havertz in the role without much success with Timo Werner and new signing Raheem Sterling also playing in the position.

Barcelona meanwhile acquired one of the most prolific strikers in Robert Lewandowski during this transfer window which will relegate the Gabonian to the bench.

With Ansu Fati fit again and Raphinha and Dembele playing on the flanks, Aubameyang may not see much playing time this season aiding his move to a new club.

Given all that, it makes sense for all three parties involved, Chelsea, Aubameyang, and Barcelona to find a middle ground and agree to a transfer.

The only hitch in those plans comes from the fact that Barcelona have poached several of Chelsea’s transfer targets away from them this summer. Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Lewandowski were all linked with Chelsea before moving to Barcelona while Andreas Christensen signed for the Catalans from Londoners.

Aubamyeang only joined Barcelona in February after falling out of favor with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but maintains strong ties with Chelsea manager Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund.

He also has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League having scored 68 goals in 128 appearances for the Gunners.

Chelsea also holds interest in RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko but are unlikely to land the Slovenian this summer with him still having four years left on his contract in Austria.