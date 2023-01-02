Nottingham Forest took a deserved point against Chelsea to dent their top-four hopes further while Tottenham was beaten by Aston Villa and slipped out of the Champions League spots as well.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest:

Graham Potter’s side came into the contest on the back of a win but their up-and-down season experienced another low after Serge Aurier cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener at City Ground.

The home side had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute but Brennan Johnson was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sterling put Chelsea ahead six minutes later when a Willy Boly clearance fell to him for an easy finish.

Forest took hold of the game in the second half with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White going close for the hosts. They were eventually rewarded for their efforts when Aurier found the net in the 63rd minute after a failed clearance from a corner.

The equaliser forced Chelsea to come out of their shells once again and they almost snatched the win in the latter stages of the game but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed with a headed attempt.

Chelsea now sits in 8th place, seven points behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa:

Tottenham also slipped out of the Champions League places after losing 2-0 to Aston Villa at home.

Hugo Lloris was at fault for the first goal in the 50th minute when he spilt Douglas Luiz shot into the path of Emiliano Buendia.

Luiz then made sure of the three points when he managed to beat the World Cup runner-up keeper once again by getting on the end of a John McGinn pass in the 73rd minute.

The London side sits 5th in the league table with 30 points, two behind United who have a game in hand.