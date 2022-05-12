Chelsea has signed a sponsorship deal with a cryptocurrency group WhaleFin.

The deal, yet to be officially unveiled, is a £20 million-a-year shirt deal.

The Londoners will wear the WhaleFin logo on shirt sleeves replacing Hyundai.

It was previously reported that current sleeve sponsor Hyundai was considering their association with the club due to Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

But after Todd Boehly won the bid to take over from the Russian new sponsorship deals are set to come in.

WhaleFin, a digital asset platform owned by Singapore-based Amber Group, is one of the groups that are bringing in a new era at Chelsea.

The deal, which will launch next season, could be confirmed publicly soon.

WhaleFin has also tied up an agreement with Atletico Madrid as they enter the football advertising world.

Hyundai is reportedly discussing an alternative commercial tie-up with Chelsea after being replaced by the crypto group.

The Blues are also thought to be seeking an alternative main sponsor for their kits, with Three UK having distanced themselves from the club during the last days of Abramovich.

It is yet unclear as to who the new sponsor could be, but this is likely to be sorted when Todd Boehly is officially named Chelsea owner and the club fully falls under his control.

The takeover should be done by the end of the month, with the Government set to approve the American and his consortium.