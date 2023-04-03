Chelsea has decided to give Graham Potter the boot after just seven months into the job following a string of poor results.

Their defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend left the Blues 11th in the league table and 12 points from the last Champions League qualification place.

In a statement issued on the club’s website co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali thanked Potter for his work.

On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person, the statement read.

Bruno Saltor will take over the role in Potter’s stead.

The news comes as a blow to Chelsea who appointed Graham Potter in place of Thomas Tuchel just this season with the London club paying 21 million pounds for his services.

The former Brighton man was seen as a perfect replacement to carry the club forward and was given every chance to turn things around including a substantial investment in the squad.

Despite all that, positive results seemed to elude him and his team and the defeat to Villa was his 11th in 31 games leading to a change.

Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are all reportedly on the list of names to take over the role in the future.

Things do not get easy for Chelsea in the coming days.

The Blues will host Liverpool next and face a trip to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League soon after.