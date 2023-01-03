Premier League club Chelsea is close to completing the signing of Argentine international Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

According to media outlets, only a few details between the Portuguese club and the Londoners are left to be ironed out.

Fernandez is said to have agreed to financial terms with the club already and is ready to make the switch.

Benfica will reportedly sell him for €120+10million, a drastic increase from €9 million plus add-ons they paid to River Plate in 2022. The Portuguese club have made a habit of earning record profits from selling players just like they did with Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool.

What Chelsea is getting in Enzo Fernandez:

Fernandez caught the world’s eye during the Qatar World Cup where his stirring performances not only earned him the “Best Young Player of the Tournament” award but helped his side lift the elusive trophy after 36 years.

Deployed as a Centre Midfielder, he is the engine room of a team while breaking down attacks, facilitating counters and keeping possession.

His technical ability, youth and experience with the highest level of competition make him a perfect candidate to usher in Chelsea’s new era under Graham Potter and Todd Boehly.

But his arrival at Stamford Bridge does not augur well for the likes of Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Matteo Kovacic one of whom is expected to be moved during the winter transfer window.

With the London club stuck in a rut, Fernandez can be a spark that kickstarts their campaigns especially if the rumours of Declan Rice signing with the team turn out to be true as well.