Chelsea Football Club has appointed Laurence Stewart as its new Technical Director to “focus on football globally”.

In a statement issued on the club’s website, Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Stewart who joins the London-based club from AS Monaco where he held the same position since being appointed in 2020.

The Englishman will take up his new role after wrapping up his commitment with the Ligue 1 side.

“I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea and excited about the vision and direction of the club under the new ownership group. I am excited to join them to help them build a world-class global sporting organisation to consistently win on the pitch at the highest levels and provide player pathways to help develop our talent” Stewart told the club’s website.

“Laurence is an important appointment as we plan to build a deep sporting team that will collaborate closely,” Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a joint statement.

“Laurence is a world-class football leader who understands talent management, data and scouting, player development and performance.”

Prior to joining Chelsea, Laurence Stewart worked with RB Leipzig, Manchester City and the England national side.

His appointment is another step in Boehly implementing his own print on the Premier League Club. Petr Cech, Marina Granovskaia, Thomas Tuchel and Damian Willoughby have all left the club under his watch as he looks to bring in people of his own choosing.

Chelsea, sitting fourth in the league table, travels to Brighton and Hove Albion for their next game.