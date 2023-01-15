Chelsea has made another splash in the transfer market by reportedly beating Arsenal to the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk’s winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Despite the forward’s preference for the Premier League leaders, the Gunners could not get a deal across with his club over a dispute about his transfer fee. The opening was enough to allow the Blues to enter the fray.

Shakhtar has also confirmed that the clubs are close to tying up a deal.

“Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs then the Ukrainian international, who can operate as a winger or a forward, will discuss personal terms with the Blues ahead of a permanent transfer,” Chelsea also said in a statement.

According to British media, the deal will be worth 85 million pounds, with the 22-year-old Mudryk set to sign a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Mudryk is already said to be in London to complete his medical.

What Chelsea is getting in Mykhailo Mudryk:

Chelsea desperately needs attacking reinforcements with their play in the final third having gone stale.

Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz have each failed to provide a spark in Graham Potter’s scheme and Joao Felix’s loan was another attempt to change that.

Mudryk could be the answer to their attacking woes.

A direct runner with the ball, the Ukrainian posses an electric pace and trickery to deceive defenders. This season, the forward has scored 10 goals and has 8 assists in 18 matches including 3 goals and 2 assists in six champions league games.

That all being said, Mudryk is still a gamble for the Londoners.

Chelsea is stuttering in the league and may miss out on the champions league football next season. Mudryk’s profile is similar to that of Timo Werner who failed to make an impact at Chelsea.

Todd Boehly has already made a name for himself by taking authoritative decisions and this one appears to be another gamble as well.