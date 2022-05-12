Chelsea defeated Leeds United to add to their relegation fears with just two games to go.

Goals from Mason Mount, Chrisitan Pulisic, and Romelu Lukaku helped Chelsea ease to a 3-0 at Elland Road.

In a repeat of their defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, Leeds conceded early and then went a man down all before the thirty-minute mark.

Mason Mount opened the scoring by finding in the net after just four minutes before Daniel James was sent off in the 24th minute for a horror challenge on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The midfielder was soon forced off the field just three days before the FA Cup final and is likely to miss the game according to Thomas Tuchel.

Leeds offered no attacking threat and prevented further damage until half-time.

Christian Pulisic effectively sealed all three points for Chelsea with a low strike into the corner of the net 10 minutes into the second half from a Mount assist.

Romelu Lukaku, putting his missed headers behind him, then got on the scoresheet late on to complete a miserable evening for Leeds.

Chelsea beating Leeds eases their fears of losing grip on a place in the top four with Arsenal hot on their heels.

Tuchel’s side remains third but now has a four-point gap over Arsenal and an eight-point gap to Tottenham, although both have an extra game to play against each other.

Leeds stay in 18th, level on points with Burnley but with an inferior goal difference.

Two points above them are Everton but both have three games left to Leeds’ two.

Speaking of the Toffees, Everton held Watford to a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road.

Unlikely wins over Leicester and Chelsea had afforded Everton the luxury to draw against a relegated team.

Despite peppering Watford’s goal with 16 attempts, Everton failed to break them down and had to settle for a point that sees them move to 16th on the table.

Jaime Vardy’s brace and a goal from James Madison helped Leicester climb into the top half of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Norwich at home.