Chehleum procession concludes

Karachi

The main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, concluded in Karachi on Friday after passing through its traditional route in the metropolis.

It had commenced from the Nishter Park earlier in the day after a Majlis addressed by Allama Abbas Kumaili. The Chehlum procession then started from Nishter Park at around noon.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on the occasion. The participants of the procession offered the Namaz-i-Juma at Imambargah Ali Raza on M.A. Jinnah Road.

After passing through its traditional route, the Chehlum procession concluded peacefully at the Husanian Iranian in Kharadar in the evening.

A spokesman of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South said that elaborate arrangements were made for provision of the required civic facilities to the participants as almost 90 percent of the main procession passed through its jurisdiction.—APP