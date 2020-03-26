Chef Cardoz dies of coronavirus

WEB DESK The Top Chef Masters winner was known for melding flavours and spices of his homeland with western techniques. Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on Top Chef, won Top Chef Masters and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was admitted a week ago to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the statement said. The committed advocate of making the food industry more sustainable began his hospitality training in his native Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay.

