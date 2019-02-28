Cheetay. Pk turns 3!

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Cheetay.pk has grown exponentially over the past 3 years since its inception and has a slew of achievements under its belt. Having acquired $3.675 million in funding to date, they aim to raise an additional $10 million to bring about a metamorphosis in the e-commerce and tech industry. Celebrating their third year in the business, cheetay.pk plans to expand geographically and increase their business verticals by becoming a one stop shop that is ubiquitous and synonymous with e-commerce in Pakistan. In the span of one year cheetay.pkhas managed to gain a foothold in the industry by becoming a major market player.· They launched a new business vertical; Cheetay Books which provides prompt delivery of Books (Fiction & Non-fiction) and School/University books from renowned book stores all over Lahore. · Cheetay XOOM is a paid subscription service for the massesthat they launched which providesunlimited free delivery to the subscribers throughout the year from an exclusive list of restaurants. They introduced Roger; an order management and delivery service platform that allows businesses to connect seamlessly to logistics providers for all their delivery needs and requirements. It also provides an electronic order book for businesses to manage their online orders efficiently.

Share on: WhatsApp