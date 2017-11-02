Cheetay.pk sprinting through crowd to make a difference

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Cheetay.pk has successfully secured a $1.1 million Series A-1 round. This brings the total capital raised close to $2 million, from seasoned investors and venture capitalists based in the US, since its launch in 2015. The company is led by tech veteran Ahmed Khan, who has spearheaded e-commerce ventures like Daraz.pk, Kaymu.pk, etc. The latest funding round is testament to the confidence Cheetay.pk’s investors have in his ability to lead the company to become a dominant e-commerce player in Pakistan. Cheetay.pk has exceptionally talented individuals on its board including Shan-Lyn Ma, the CEO andco-founder of e-commerce start up – Zola (New York) aimed at revolutionising Wedding Registry;Lars Leckie, Partner at Hummer Winblad Ventures – one of the oldest Venture Capital firms in Silicon Valley; Yasser Bashir, the CEO and co-founder of Arbisoft, the development hub of innovative software systems; Mohammed Anjarwala, a seasoned private and public markets investor and the Managing Director of Sunley Capital Management (Boston) and Leena Bhutta, a hedge fund investor and former Director of Alternative Investments, Joho Capital (New York). Cheetay.pk is an e-commerce marketplace which provides people with an instant logistics service by integrating practical payment solutions to make order placement and timely delivery a reality.