Cheetay.pk launches new mobile app, website

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Cheetay.pk has proved to be an undeniable force as one of the game changing e-commerce platforms which is revolutionising the industry. They have acquired $3.675 million in funding to date and are on track to raise another $10 million to create their mark in the ever evolving tech industry. Having diversified their business spread from food delivery to delivering health & beauty products, books and very soon groceries, they are now upping the ante through the launch of a new and improved website and a multi-category mobile app. “Like I always say, it is imperative to strive for change and to be cognizant of what you have to do in order to stay one step ahead of the competition. We’ve been working on it and are now introducing our new and improved multi category mobile app & website. Since the company has always been on a trajectory of growth and continuous expansion; with the addition of new business verticals, it was high time for the website and the app to provide a multi-category user interface for the ultimate e-commerce experience. We have a lot more in the pipeline, to bring about a metamorphosis in the tech industry. The new website will pragmatically list options for each business category which is apt for manoeuvring, browsing and placing an order. The mobile App has been upgraded to an all-purpose multi-category app making order placement much easier and convenient either for food, makeup items, medicines and books” stated Ahmed Khan CEO of cheetay.pk.

