Cheetay partners with McDonald’s, Pizza Hut

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Cheetay.pk has proved to become a dominant force and a major market player in the domain of logistics and delivery in Lahore. Starting from food delivery, they have expanded and diversified into an all-encompassing e-Commerce platform that delivers food from any restaurant to any destination in Lahore, OTC medicines from the best pharmacies, fresh and healthy homemade food that you can order at work and home (The Cheetay Tiffin) and very soon, Cheetay Books.

Being consistent with their aim to be an omnipresent e-Commerce platform, they plan to be the go-to e-Commerce hub that provides a multitude of different products by launching different categories, providing everything under one roof. Given their mercurial rise in the tech industry, they have acquired a massive customer base and goodwill which they plan to leverage out by collaborating and associating themselves with top brands that are commensurate to quality, trustworthiness and value.

Cheetay.pk recently added McDonald’s and Pizza Hut in their repertoire of restaurants and eateries to ensure people have access to brands that are ubiquitous and have tremendous demand. For now they will be the official delivery partner for McDonald’s – Model Town Branch whereby they will provide free deliveries for all orders in the vicinity and surrounding areas. Secondly, the collaboration with Pizza Hut makes cheetay.pk their delivery partner for all its 18 branches in Lahore.

According to Ahmed Khan, CEO of cheetay.pk, “The idea is to be synonymous with quality by having a multitude of brands that people not only want but love. It is imperative for the audience to have the option to choose the best of what the culinary world has to offer and what they want.