Cheetay launches dastarkhwan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Cheetay.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platforms providing the best food delivery service, is proud to announce ‘Cheetay Dastarkhwan’, a CSR campaign launched in collaboration with Rizq at Firdous Market Chowk and KhokharChowk, Johar Town, Lahore. The main aim of this campaign is to provide dastarkhwan meals to people irrespective of caste, social class or creed. Cheetay.pk encourages such activities throughout the year, as it believes in giving back to the society. Commenting on the campaign, Mr Ahmed Khan, founder and CEO of Cheetay, said, “We’ve built the company on the premise to serve people and since we’re all always preoccupied with tremendous work, we hardly get the time to think, introspect and do something for the greater good. I am an ardent believer in helping out and being there for the people who rely on us. In a culture of cutthroat corporate knavery and expansion, the race to earn a buck and incessant focus on work, we are neglecting the spirit of altruism.”