Cheetay introducing a new business category

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Cheetay.pk is a major player in the domain of delivery and logistics in Lahore. Having started from food delivery, we have expanded our business verticals by introducing ‘The Cheetay Tiffin’ and are well on our way to adding multiple categories in our repertoire of services. Healthcare is next in line for us to proliferate the existing e-Commerce market. According to Ahmed Khan, CEO of cheetay.pk, “This is an avenue we wish to pursue because scores of people need medicines immediately. General medication that can be bought without prescription is a staple for most households and is frequently purchased. Our people thrive on convenience and instant gratification, so the idea is to provide OTC (over the counter) medication to our audience in a timely and hassle free manner along with basic healthcare products. Eliminating the need to go to pharmacies makes it convenient for a customer to get a much needed amenity delivered to their doorstep since not all of them have proper inventory.