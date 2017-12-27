Cheetay collaborating with Pepsi as an official partner

Islamabad

Cheetay.pk has established a concrete base in the domain of logistics and delivery in Lahore and is actively venturing into multiple business categories. Given our meteoric rise in the tech industry in Pakistan we have managed to acquire a large customer base and substantial goodwill. Having secured $1.1 million in Series A-1 funding we are expanding our business operations by launching diverse business categories to ensure we are the go to e-Commerce platform in Pakistan.

Being on track to branch out into multiple categories our next aim is to collaborate and partner with multinational companies to establish a brand that ensures trust, quality and reliability. Cheetay.pk has collaborated with Pepsi as its official beverage partner. Since Pepsi has entered the domain of digital retail and is now actively promoting sales through digital stores they chose to partner with us because of the market share we have acquired in Lahore and are a major player in the e-Commerce industry.

According to Ahmed Khan, CEO of Cheetay.pk, “Venturing into multiple categories has always been our business development approach and goal, similarly reaching out and affiliating with trusted multinational brands to create brand equity, recognition and awareness is what we intend to do now. By associating and joining forces with trusted names these corporate partnerships will not only help in creating a positive image but will translate into additional customers and will pave the way for greater opportunities”.—APP