Cheetay collaborating with Pepsi as an official partner

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Cheetay.pk has established a concrete base in the domain of logistics and delivery in Lahore and is actively venturing into multiple business categories. Given our meteoric rise in the tech industry in Pakistan, we have managed to acquire a large customer base and substantial goodwill.

Having secured $1.1 million in Series A-1 funding we are expanding our business operations by launching diverse business categories to ensure we are the go-to e-Commerce platform in Pakistan.

Being on track to branch out into multiple categories our next aim is to collaborate and partner with multinational companies to establish a brand that ensures trust, quality and reliability. Cheetay.pk has collaborated with Pepsi as its official beverage partner. Since Pepsi has entered the domain of digital retail and is now actively promoting sales through digital stores they chose to partner with us because of the market share we have acquired in Lahore and are a major player in the e-Commerce industry.

CEO of Cheetay.pk Ahmed Khan, “Venturing into multiple categories has always been our business development approach and goal, similarly reaching out and affiliating with trusted multinational brands to create brand equity, recognition and awareness is what we intend to do now.

By associating and joining forces with trusted names these corporate partnerships will not only help in creating a positive image but will translate into additional customers and will pave the way for greater opportunities”.

Market penetration and focusing on establishing brand identity and recognition is our current priority. According to Zeeshan Ali, Marketing Manager of Cheetay.pk, “Partnering with imminent brands opens countless avenues in terms of creating brand awareness, recognition and recall.

Therefore, this alliance will enable us to make ample deals offering discounted and free beverages with not only regular orders but with specific cheetay.pk deals i.e Sasti deals, Hunger Deals, Super Deals, etc. For the company to grow, steps that provide mass reach and recognition are vital”

The company since its creation has witnessed rapid expansion in terms of surging daily orders, increased logistics and delivery capacity and having launched new sub-categories.

Apart from adding technology and building our logistics base the plan is to focus on unconventional marketing techniques to create a distinct brand image which sets us apart and makes us a dominant force in the industry.