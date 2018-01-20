Check seasonal influenza

DEADLY seasonal influenza is on the surge in different cities of Punjab province especially in its southern part which has triggered a wave of anxiety amongst local population as well as baffled even the health experts due to high rate of cases. Two more patients died of influenza in Multan on Tuesday taking the death toll to twenty-three. According to reports, over seventy cases have been reported alone in Multan and adjoining areas with the virus spreading to nearby cities and towns as well.

Though Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif very promptly took notice of the situation arising out of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for the treatment of patients and prevention of the influenza. We understand the timely diagnosis and treatment could help save life of patients and we expect that the provincial government will focus on provision of all relevant facilities at the public sector hospitals in South Punjab, where maximum number of influenza cases have so far been reported, to cope with the situation. Simultaneously, it is also time to launch a campaign on a mass scale including on the media to create awareness amongst the people about the deadly virus which spreads through contact with the sneezing and coughing persons. It is often and very rightly stated that prevention is better than cure and the people especially in the highly affected areas need to be more careful and vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid attracting the illness. Those people who are suffering from influenza must wear masks and also cover their face when sneezing to avoid spreading the virus to healthy people. To a great extent, the people can also avoid the virus by adopting healthy practices such as hand washing, using disinfectants and getting too close to people who are coughing or sneezing. According to health experts, rising pollution level is aggravating H1 N1 influenza, which causes acute breathing problems amongst the patients. So people and authorities also need to stay focused on planting environment friendly saplings to check such viruses. According to an NIH advisory issued last month, pregnant women, the elderly, very young, overweight, obese, immune-compromised and people with chronic health problems such as asthma, diabetes, heart and lungs diseases are at high risk of developing complications due to influenza. So in case of any severity, such people should immediately rush to hospitals and get the treatment as recommended by the doctors be it the anti-viral medicines or vaccination.

