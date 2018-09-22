Check posts or insulting posts?

This refers to the check-posts in different cities. The main purpose of these check-posts is to provide security to the people, especially in the month of Muharam-ul-Haram. The police constables don’t have character/sense that how to talk with senior citizens during checking at these posts. Their work is to talk abusive language and to misbehave with everyone.

Sindh Government has appointed new constables only for insulting, not for public security. There are so many examples of this gross negligence, of which the policemen are not performing their duties, and allow unchecked vehicles and bikes in the city. Government should open an institute for constables to train them and teach them how to behave with the public.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur

