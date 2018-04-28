Check posts in Mohmand Agency cut

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Acting on the directives of civil and military leadership, the political administration of Mohmand Agency announced to slash the number of checkposts in the agency by half, read a statement issued on Friday.

Moreover, it also announced that the administrative responsibilities of checkposts have been handed over to civil administration where Khasadar and Levies personnel will perform duties from now onwards.

The security forces would fully cooperate with the civil administration in maintaining peace and order.

Earlier this month, the military authorities had transferred their responsibilities to civil administration after 10 years in Lower and Upper Dir districts.