With reference to (cheating culture in exams) by Javeria Awais (9 April) , I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities that it is not only practised in Sindh but our province Balochistan has the highest rate of cheating in secondary school examinations. Recently when I appeared for my SSC annual examinations we were told to avoid cheating this time. Prior to the first paper I worked hard because we were assured by the Board of Education to avoid cheating but on the exam day as usual there was cheating.

Balochistan is on the top of the blacklist when it comes to cheating. Cheating is a curse. It kills the creativity of students. It lowers the self respect and confidence of a person who cheats. Without being able to see the long term effects, we feel the pros of cheating outweigh negatives. The Board of Education must take initiative to eradicate cheating and this must be the last time that we have cheated in exams for better wellbeing of our nation.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

