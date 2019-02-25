Cheating in exams

Whether there are board exams or exams in school/college many students cheat because not studying properly and also during exams teachers are unable to enforce strict discipline. As a result students cheat in exams without realising that their future will be destroyed. Many students pass their exams through cheating, and as a result learn nothing. In my opinion, cheating is the biggest curse that hampers personality development.

Because we know that cheating is easy so why should we study. We can pass our exams through cheating and get lots of marks. Government in Balochistan should discourage this rising trend and take practical steps to control it. I request to all teachers of schools, colleges and universities not to allow the students to cheat in exams.

FAZAL HUSSAIN

Turbat, Balochistan

