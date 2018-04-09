Cheating culture in the exams

I would like to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards a serious matter. Secondary School Examinations have commenced in Sindh and per past practice and tradition the concerned Boards of Education have failed to control the major curse of cheating during the exams.

Despite all the assurances which were given by the Boards of Education prior to the exams for the prevention of cheating, use of unlawful means during the examination are reported from almost all the examination centres of the province which openly exhibits the mismanagement of the concerned Boards. Question papers are reported to be leaked before the exams and no prohibition is being made on the use of mobile phones inside the examination hall. In a nutshell, it can be said that Board’s mismanagement and weak system is evident from all this chaos which is going on during the annual examination 2018.

I therefore request the Ministry of Education Sindh to take prompt action in order to eradicate the cheating culture from the Province once and for all so that the process of examination could be made more fair and fruitful.

JAVERIA AVAIS

Karachi

