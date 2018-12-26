I want to draw the attention of educational institutions of Pakistan

and other related authorities through the columns of your prestigious newspaper about a unique {cheating} culture. Cheating has become the habit of students. Most of them are dependent on the cheating material while taking the exams. Therefore, students’ papers are passed but what about their seeking? Every year most of the students get passed through cheating. Moreover, our young generation is accustomed to cheating and they are not using their mind properly to quench the thirst of knowledge. Our country is included in those countries where the educational system is on the lowest ranking. Consequently, cheating culture has destroyed a number of students’ life. It is a humble request to the Education Minister to make such rules and regulations to stop this destructive habit of students and also make them accustomed to learning.

ASIF KHAN

Karachi

