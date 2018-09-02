Cheap car..!

Most of us, buying Chinese and other cheap products feel we are getting value for money. Most often it isn’t as I imaginatively find out: “Our engineers burned the midnight oil to produce this car,” said the MD as he showed me into his factory in the outskirts of the city. “And this car will cost less than a lakh?” I asked.

“Less than fifty thousand,” said the beaming managing director as he took me through a long corridor into the workshop area. “There it is!” “Its beautiful!” I shouted. “The paint we’ve used is the latest in oven finish technology,” said the MD proudly. “The gloss will retain its shine even after a month!”

“There must be somewhere you have cut costs to price a model so low” I said in disbelief. “Safety belts with imported buckles!” exclaimed the MD. “Superb” I said. “No nonsense seats that will wear out the toughest butt, before wearing itself out!” “Unbelievable!”

“Fibreglass bumpers that will not damage the car in front!” “Nor the car behind!” I shouted with glee. “Headlights with screw on bulbs!” “Brilliant!” “Tinted glasses!” “Awesome!”

The managing director of the automobile company looked at me with unconcealed pride. “Our company will be back on its feet with this car,” he said. “Our shares will hit the roof!”

“You will be the toast of the town,” I said. “India will hold its head up in the world market,” he said, “for too long have we bowed to foreign technology. “Yes,” I shouted, “you could export this car.” “Will you mention this in your column?” “Ofcourse,” I said.

“Let’s go to my office for some champagne!” “Let’s take it for a spin,” I said eagerly. “A what?” asked the puzzled managing director. “For a drive,” I explained, “Let’s take the car for a drive!” “It can’t be driven,” said the MD brightly. “You’ll have to install an engine.” “It doesn’t have an engine?” I asked incredulously. “What do you expect for fifty thousand rupees?” shouted the MD as he pushed me out of the workshop. “A car with an engine?”

And as you guffaw and laugh at this, think what you do, when you yourself compromise with something cheap! We do it all the time, cheap products, cheap doctors who are not even an MBBS, cheap lawyers, cheap houses, which fall with a flood. Start looking at quality, at a company’s credentials. We were once a nation of pavement shoppers, now lets start looking beyond the price tag..!

