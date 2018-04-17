CHCS establishes health camps in Thar

Islamabad

Customs Health Care Society (CHCS) has reached Thar on its three day visit and established health camps in different areas of the locality to provide free medical treatment to the poor and deserving people while it would give free healthcare treatment to 2000 patients in the area.

Talking to APP, President CHCS Dr. Asif Mehmood Jaah said the society was the first to reach the plague-ridden Thar and built 500 wells to ensure supply of pure drinking water to the people also construction of 100 more was underway. The pure water wells would provide water for 50 years to the residents, he added.

Dr. Jaah said that the society has built a hospital working in Jahanzeb Block Iqbal Town Lahore, 32 dispensaries across the country, 10 schools and as many community centers. He further said millions of war-stricken Muslims of Myanmar (Burma) and Syria are being assisted with relief goods and healthcare assistance by CHCS supplied through Turkey, adding previously Rs 15 million worth goods have already been given to war refugees.—APP