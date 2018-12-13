Chawla takes notice on vehicle plying with open letter

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has taken serious notice of the news that certain number of the vehicles are being plied on the roads with open letter and in this regard a special drive against vehicles plying with open letter is going to be launched in collaboration with Sindh Police. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh ,Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting. Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the meeting that for special drive against vehicles plying with open letter, seven officers in districts South, City,Central¡ East, Korangi West and Malir had been assigned to assist Sindh Police and for the purpose a letter had been to Inspector General Of Police.

Share on: WhatsApp