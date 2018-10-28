Chawla takes notice of violation of rules in operation against wine shops

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has taken serious notice of various videos/ photos viral on social media and news/photos published in newspapers highlighting the operation against wine shops in violation of law, rules, standing instructions and license conditions.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday directed Director General E&T to ensure the operation against wine shops in accordance with law/ rules because it is primary responsibility of concerned district officer.

On the directives of the Provincial Minister, DG E&T Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh has issued explanation letters to DIO Karachi, ETO district South, Deputy Director West, ETO district Korangi, ETO district Central and ETO district Malir Karachi asking them to take action against violators and also explain their position why they have failed to discharge their responsibilities.

He further warned that if the rules were violated in operation against wine shops the concerned district officer would be held responsible and would have to face disciplinary proceedings under the law.

