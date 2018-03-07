Chaudhry Sarwar demands change in procedure of Senate elections

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has demanded change in procedure of election of Senators.

“I’ve grabbed victory in Senate elections by employing method of integration and honesty”, Sarwar said while addressing a seminar on international Women Day at a private university in Lahore.

He said Punjab law minister also said money is not used in Senate elections in Punjab. Foreign policy of Pakistan has failed and world is not acknowledging sacrifices of Pakistan in war on terror due to incompetence of rulers.

Rule of law in country will be established by applying transparency in all levels. Abusers of NAB, Supreme Court and national institutions should not let go. He added forced marriages is menace for society and it must be eradicated.

He went on to say that he will go to Supreme Court if required by court to submit proofs of renunciation of nationality. In order to mitigate national crisis of terrorism, bad governance and unemployment, across the board accountability is essential to bring change in Supreme Court. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf will bring change and Imran Khan will become Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 elections.

Orignally published by INP