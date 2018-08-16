Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi decides against appearing before NAB

LAHORE : Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ex-chief minister of Punjab, will not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in the city on Thursday in a case for possessing assets beyond their known sources of income.

Former caretaker prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has however; reached the NAB office to attend the hearing.

The anti-corruption watchdog had summoned the Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders directing them to appear before its investigators in Lahore along with record of their shares in various companies.

Party spokesperson Hassan Raza says that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will not attend the hearing due to engagement in Punjab Assembly.

Elahi is a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for the post of speaker in Punjab Assembly. The election is scheduled to be held today.

The case pertains to misuse of authority and amassing Rs2.428 billion registered against them back in 2000 before they joined hands with former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

The corruption case against Chaudhrys of Gujrat is among the 179 corruption scandals whose list was compiled by NAB and submitted to the Supreme Court in July 2015

