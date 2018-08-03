Chaudhry Nisar to vie for Pindi NA seat in by-polls

RAWALPINDI : Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan announced that he will contest by-elections for a National Assembly seat in Rawalpindi.

Nisar made this announcement during his address at a public gathering attended by local PML-N workers and other notables.

Former interior minister, however, did not disclose which constituency he will be fighting by-polls from.

“I do not have greed for any portfolio,” he said, while claiming that his politics have always been based on truth, development and welfare of the people.

Owing to his differences with the PML-N leadership, Chaudhry Nisar contested the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate on four national and provincial assembly seats.

Nisar faced defeat from all of his constituencies of NA-59 (Rawalpindi), NA 63 (Taxila) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 except PP-12.

The new constituency of NA-59 comprises of areas such as Chakri, Chontra, Saddar Baironi, Adiyala, Rawat and other adjoining areas.

PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar, who defeated Chaudhry Nisar and won two National Assembly seats, has not yet announced which seat he will be vacating.

