Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA after nearly three-year delay

LAHORE – Estranged leader of PML-N and former interior minister and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday took oath as a member of Punjab Assembly nearly after three years he won election in 2018.

Previously, he reached the assembly to take oath on Monday but it could not be administered due to the absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.

Today, acting speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari administered him the oath. Before leaving for Islamabad, he also talked to the media.

The former interior minister said that he was not joining any political party, adding that he will have a detailed conversation with journalists during his next visit to Lahore.

Chaudhry Nisar had been elected from PP-10 constituency in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate after developing differences with the PML-N’s top leadership.

However, he did not take the oath then, claiming that rigging in elections deprived him of the National Assembly’s NA-59 seat.

Nisar took oath amid reports that the government intends to introduce an ordinance that eyes disqualification of members of assemblies.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to soften his stance about the Opposition, besides asserting an inclusive approach to ensure unity in the country.

