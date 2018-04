Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited disgruntled PMLN leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join the PTI.

Speaking at a press conference, Alvi said “I invite Chaudhry Nisat to join our party, Chadhry Nisar is a nice man, who is in a wrong company”.

He said the PMLN and PPP were rightly scared that they can’t form the next government. Alvi claimed that it would be PTI that would form the next government.