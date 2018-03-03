Chaudhry Nisar boycotts PM’s lunch, meeting

ISLAMABAD : Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), skipped a lunch followed by a meeting organised by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday.

The PM had arranged the lunch in honour of PML-N lawmakers at the Parliament, which was to be followed by a meeting. Despite being present at Parliament, Nisar, a former interior minister, did not attend the lunch.

Nisar left the Parliament after meeting the speaker of the assembly. Reports of differences between him and former PM Nawaz Sharif are rife.

On Thursday, a journalist asked Nawaz if Nisar was leaving quitting the party, to which the former PM did not respond.

