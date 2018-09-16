Chaudhry brothers condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE : A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) led by Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Jati Umra to express condolence over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on Sunday.

PML-Q leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Monis Elahi and other members met with Nawaz Sharif and expressed grief over the death of Begum Kulsoom.

The PML-Q leaders also offered fateha for the deceased former first lady.

Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the demise of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rehman Malik and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also accompanied them.

Share on: WhatsApp