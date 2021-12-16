Fawad announces to sue Wajihuddin over false claims about PM’s household expenses

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that a defamation suit will be filed against retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed for claiming that estranged PTI leader Tareen used to pay up to Rs5 million to run the house of the now-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

His statement comes a day after Tareen rejected the Ahmed’s claim stating that he had never paid a single penny for the household expenses of Banigala.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister appreciated Tareen for issuing timely clarification. “The move shows he [Tareen] is a gentleman,” he added.

Chaudhry also announced to send notices to TV channels which ran comments of Justice (retd) Wajihuddi, who quit PTI five years ago over serious differences with Imran Khan, without verification.

He feared that media is being used for a specific campaign to weaken the system in the country.

Condemning Ahmed’s allegations, he said: “making money has never been the priority of Imran Khan”.

Chaudhry said that PM Imran never put burden on the national kitty, adding that a section of media also misreported his his monthly income figures.

Tareen Rejects Wajihuddin’s Claims

A day earlier, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that he had never paid a single penny for the household expenses of Banigala, the private residence of Imran Khan.

He stated this after former leader of PTI retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed claimed on a TV programme that Tareen used to pay up to Rs5 million to run the house of the now-prime minister.

“Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tareen’s response to Justice Ahmed’s claim despite having odd relations with PM Imran Khan following an inquiry against him launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the sugar scam.

Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed in a talk show said that that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were borne by Tareen.

Wajihuddin — who had resigned from the PTI five years ago — revealed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for Khan’s household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month.

He said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is false.