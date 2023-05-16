‘Chat Lock’: Here’s what you can do with new WhatsApp feature

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of a fresh feature called “Lock Specific Chats” on WhatsApp in an effort to prioritise user privacy even more.

With the much-anticipated update, users will be able to lock their chats with a password, further enhancing the privacy of talks on the popular messaging platform.

Users have the option to password-protect their discussions using the “Lock Specific Chats” feature, making sure that only authorised people can access them.

With this functionality enabled, WhatsApp users can now feel more secure and private knowing that their locked chats are protected from prying eyes.

The fact that alerts for restricted chats no longer show the sender’s name or message content is one of the feature’s main advantages. Users will instead get discrete notifications letting them know when a locked message has been received, protecting the privacy of their chats.

Additionally, the addition of locked chats is consistent with WhatsApp’s dedication to end-to-end encryption, which guarantees that only the intended receivers may view the messages. The platform’s overall security of discussions is improved by this encryption and the new feature.