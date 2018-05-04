Chashma’s all four nuclear power plants connected to national grid

Lahore

All four Nuclear Power Plants at Chashma have been connected to the national grid, after National Transmission and Despatch Company assured grid stability which also clarified by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

In a statement, it has been mentioned that the country is facing a power shortfall since last Tuesday due to sudden tripping of NTDC grid lines. Due to this break in the electrical transmission lines of the national grid, all four nuclear power units at Chashma Nuclear Power station, were safely tripped automatically.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Shahid Riaz Khan has clarified that these Nuclear Power Plants have not shut down due to any internal faults of the plants rather it was initiated by tripping of Ludewala-Gatti lines and then tripping of Daud-Khel-Peshawar lines.

It may be recalled that on May 1, Power Lines of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped, which resulted in 1,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity shortage from the national grid.

The spokesman of the NTDC stated that the power plants affected by the tripping include plants one to four of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant. He added that three LNG plants Haveli, Bhikki and Baloki with a combined production capacity of 3,600 MW, are also not operating due to testing. The Neelum-Jhelum Power Plant is also in a testing phase at present, he informed. Power distributors will thus be carrying out load-shedding to cater to the loss of electricity, he said, adding that outages will take place keeping in mind high and low loss areas.—INP