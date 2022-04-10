Charles Leclerc bookended a dominant week in Australia by easily winning the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez to increase his championship lead to 40 points after three races.

Max Verstappen failed to cross the chequered flag for the second time in three races to fall further behind the Monegasque after sitting in P2 for most of the race.

Driver of The Day Leclerc kept his rival Verstappen at bay through two Safety Cars –the first when team mate Carlos Sainz spun out from P14 on Lap 2, and the second on Lap 23 after Sebastian Vettel’s crash.

The threat dissolved on Lap 39 when Verstappen stopped with his engine on fire, allowing the Ferrari driver to cruise to victory over Perez with fastest lap to boot.