Charles Leclerc continued his dominance at his home circuit by taking the Pole position at Monaco GP.

Leclerc’s dominant display kept teammate Carlos Sainz at bay by 0.225s during the qualifying as the session ended early after a red flag.

It also happens to be a second consecutive Monaco GP Pole for Leclerc.

This all-important qualifying session saw Leclerc top Q1, Q2, and Q3 on the way to take Ferrari’s 12th pole position in the Principality with a time of 1m 11.376s.

Sergio Perez, who pipped the Ferrari driver to the top of FP3 charts ended up taking third with a gap of 0.253s with championship leader Max Verstappen in fourth by 0.290s.

The Q3 red flag was caused by Perez’s spin just before the tunnel section, Sainz then collected Perez having seen the yellow flag too late.

Lando Norris rounded out the top five for McLaren with George Russell behind in P6 for Mercedes outdueling his teammate once again as Lewis Hamilton finished P8.

Fernando Alonso split the Silver Arrows sitting in the fourth row, with Sebastian Vettel, ninth for Aston Martin, and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.

Yuki Tsunoda caused a brief red flag in Q1 after clipping the barrier but managed to emerge from the session and ended up 11th on the provisional grid, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas in P12.

Neither Haas – Kevin Magnussen in P13 and Mick Schumacher in P15 – could make it to Q3, with Daniel Ricciardo splitting them in 14th for McLaren in another underwhelming showing.

Tsunoda’s red flag saw Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu miss out on a final chance to set a flying lap and qualify 20th.

Neither Williams – Alex Albon in P16 by just 0.07s in Q1 and Nicholas Latifi in P19 – made it to Q2.

Between those Williams was AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in 17th who was also caught out by the red flag and a frustrated Lance Stroll finished 18th for Aston Martin.