Charles Leclerc crashed the 1974 Ferrari of the three-time champion Niki Lauda during a demonstration run at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

The historic Grand Prix is held every year, two weeks before the F1 event.

The 2022 Championship leader, experienced brake failure ahead of hitting the barriers causing damage to the rear wing of the car.

The 2022 Bahrain and Australian GP winner was on his third lap aboard the 1972 Ferrari 312B3 as part of a parade on his home circuit.

Running alongside him was the ex-Ferrari driver and six-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Jacky Ickx.

The Monegasque started slowly but picked up a considerable pace towards the end.

He was nearing the end of his track time when he lost control of the rear of the car before spinning and crashing into the barriers rear-end first.

Leclerc managed to keep the car running and resume before long but pulled up on the main straight with smoke wafting from the rear of his car.

Ickx stopped a further down from Leclerc.

The 312B3 was the car that prompted Ickx to quit Ferrari following the 1973 Italian GP due to poor reliability and performance.

Its successor was then driven by Lauda and Clay Regazzoni to second in the constructors’ championship title in 1974, falling behind the McLaren M23.

The 1974 Ferrarim ironically, crashed while racing at the same event last year with former F1 driver Jean Alesi behind the wheel.

Charles Leclerc crashing a Ferrari in Monaco is nothing new.

He missed last year’s race after qualifying on pole due to a driveshaft failure.

Leclerc has never finished a Monaco Grand Prix, his home circuit, since entering Formula 1 in 2018, while he also exited both races in the Principality the previous year on the way to winning the F2 title.