Charity day

International Day of Charity is being observed in Pakistan on September 5. Every year, Charities all over the world help save and improve people’s lives, fighting disease, protecting children and giving hope to thousands of people. The reason that why this Day is chosen; because it is the death day of Mother Teresa. Mother Teresa devoted her whole life to charity work, the Day helps raise awareness what charities do to minimize woes of the human beings. According to a research, all countries, especially the developing ones, are suffering from poverty with respect to the economic, social and cultural situation.

Due to this, the UN has called up the countries to contribute toward the efforts of charity organizations and individuals to cope with the problems of poverty.

SHAMEEM KB

Kech

