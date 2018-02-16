One, two, three…..!! I started counting vehicles one by one. They numbered roughly around 40. Majority of them were police vans stuffed with, of course, alert and armed police guards. Other than that, separate policemen were deputed along both sides of the road with the readiness that goes against the reputation the Sindh police is famous for.

Despite the deteriorating health of the road, the convoy whiz-passed and in the matter of a few minutes it was out of our sight leaving the dancing dust behind. Through that dust, I could see crystal clear that it was a politician under tight protocol. But the riddle was which one? Well before I approached anyone to unpack it, the guards that stood ahead me, dropping their guns, spoke with the tiredness parallel to the soldier’s who returns to his camp after having spent whole day at battlefield “Thank God, Saayin Murad Ali Shah is gone”

Last Friday, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah came to Hyderabad on a personal visit and the house he arrived happens to be in the similar area where I live, namely, Qasimabad. Talking about geography, the point of this area where highness’s meeting was due is located nearly at the outskirts of the city. The population is also thinly scattered here. Now what justification does he have to accompany a larger than life caravan comprising 40 vehicles in an area as remote as this?

Having himself packed with dozens of security personal in a city like Hyderabad, how high will he be standing on moral grounds when he next time announces that Sindh is a safe province? No sane person, including me, will buy the rhetoric unless he or she receives at least half of the protocol of what CM Sindh enjoys. The vacuum of hypocrisy between what one says and does makes his all future claims null and void. As an old adage goes, charity begins at home.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Tharparkar, Sindh

