Charity begins at home

People spend a lot of money in celebrating birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. But what they do not realise is that the same money they spend in inviting any and everybody, can be spent in feeding the underprivileged children of our country. India is a poor country and we all know that eighty per cent of the people living in India do not even get one square meal. They have to rely on charity or handouts for food and to fill their stomach. The same money spent on extravagance can be donated to charitable institutions where money can be used for a good cause.

I do not celebrate my birthday every year. I donate the same money to a charitable institution where it is used for a good cause. I have told my daughter the same thing who is thinking about getting married soon. Instead of inviting guests who will eat, drink and then parcel the remaining food home it is better to donate the entire amount to a charitable institution where the underprivileged children will at least have a smile on their faces.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

