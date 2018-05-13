Charity begins at home

Zaheer Bhatti

IT is now evident that the so-called public-mandated politicians would do nothing to undo Musharraf’s policies and commitments given by him to the US, which has brought Pakistan to this pass. Talk of the Zardari Regime born out of and cashing in on the sympathy vote of Benazir’s assassination or Yousaf Reza Geelani his remote-controlled Prime Minister at that time, who in just one exposure in passing with the American President had testified that indeed another 9/11 could happen because he had been informed by God knows who, that there were Chechens and Uzbiks alongside Al-Qaeda regrouping in Pakistan’s tribal region.

The figurehead Pakistani Prime Minister at that time did not pause to measure his words and tell his masters that another 9/11 could in fact be caused by America’s drunken presence and war on Afghanistan spilling into Pakistan, and its obsession with containment of China through its Indian proxy. He instead just chose to comply and played the pied piper, describing the so-called war on terror his country’s own, as did Zardari, the then President of Pakistan immediately on return from the UN General Assembly proceedings and meetings on the sidelines with the American hierarchy.

Almost immediately upon assuming charge by these last two people-mandated civilian governments, an economic emergency ought to have been declared after a Parliamentary joint session announcing and implementing cost-saving measures, such as drastically cutting down non-development public sector expenditure starting with the Presidency, PM House and the Secretariat, ban on foreign travels of avoidable delegations and officials requiring foreign exchange, as also upon import and purchase of all luxury items including cars without which one can do, cutting down the size of Federal and Provincial Cabinets and slashing perks and privileges of Parliamentarians and high officials instead of shamelessly raising them at will.

Except for a radical reduction in acts of terrorism; thanks to the Armed Forces, there is no let-up in rampant corruption, smuggling, adulteration, graft, hoarding, black-marketing, police connivance in abductions and murder of the innocent, swindling, double-crossing and frame-ups and all sorts of mafias operating in Pakistan with the influential criminals getting away with blue murder amid an irresponsive judicial system and the political leadership routinely taking notice, ordering enquiries and expressing grief and sympathy with the affected, which is now looked upon with contempt by the sufferers; invariably the common man who is delivered nothing. They have indeed used this brand of democracy as revenge upon the people of Pakistan and are hell-bent on maintaining status quo.

One has been witnessing musical chairs among politicians mostly foul-mouthing against each other in and outside Parliament, but never making any serious attempt at forcing repatriation of Pakistani financial assets by presenting a Bill to that effect within the House. They have instead wasted precious years by making Parliament act only as rubber-stamp for the rulers, turned accountability into a farce, bartered away their jurisdiction to the superior courts which in turn by gunning for one political family and not proceeding against thousands of others identified by the so-called Panama Leaks as well as the Musharraf NRO declared null and void. They have made sure that the rare chance of setting the wheel of accountability in motion in real earnest is frittered away.

It is by now evident that it is not only the present political Government but also the People’s Party as well as all those who can only prosper in a tailored democracy, are weary of the ascendency of the khakis as they find them the only hindrance in their myopic handling of both domestic and Foreign Affairs and their compliant programme compromising State sovereignty in lieu of crumbs of aid and continuance in power. The so-called war on terror having systematically brought its worst economic crisis upon Pakistan; foreign investors pulling out from an insecure situation, its rulers instead of resorting to self-sufficiency and breaking the shackles of dependence by bringing back their riches, have not uttered a word, be they Zardari, Nawaz or the Choudhris.

It is shameful that the rulers instead of taking measures to raise productivity have multiplied their own fortunes and chosen to extend the begging bowl inviting further conditions to mortgage whatever sovereignty was left to the nation. It abhors one to witness that amid the people of Pakistan routed by the system and gasping for basic sustenance, gold crowns are being gleefully presented to future dynasties by political sycophants; such is the state of apathy of the country’s leadership to the sufferings around them. What is in store for Pakistan is exemplified by the conduct of the leader being propped for the future, who has given no concrete evidence of the promise he holds out but has already made overtures to the imperial powers as well their remote-controlled donor agencies, but not uttered a word against discriminatory attitude of the UN Security Council and blatant opposition of the US of Pakistan’s move to place sanctions against Khalid Khurasani of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operating from Afghanistan who has time and again confessed having carried out terror attacks inside Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s bid to prove himself worthy of the crown was somewhat dented when his highly touted showing at Minar-e-Pakistan fell short of the promise where his eleven-point programme; for all practical purposes his Party Manifesto, sadly lacked even a word on Kashmir leave alone any thoughts on his foreign policy thrust. He should know that even his stated eleven points would be bought had his Government in KP during its current tenure delivered significantly to serve as an example. Since people must judge by performance on the ground to be registered by the media and not through mere rhetoric or paid advertisements resorted to by all Governments at the Centre and the Provinces, all aspirants must realise that they will have to deliver to desire and fight on their own merits rather than on other’s de-merits, because charity begins at home.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.