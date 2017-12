Our Correspondent

Sehwan Sharif

Police on an information recovered 1200 grams charas, 500 grams heroin and arrested three culprits involved in henious crime from Kabala Mohallah here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Irfan Bahadur Khan said that a raiding party was arranged after receiving an information which arrested the culprits and recovered heroin.

He said that those arrested included Rab Nawaz Solangi, Mangthar and Shah Baksh and a case has been registered agains them.