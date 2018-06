Peshawar

The killer of Sikh community leader Charanjeet Singh was arrested by the police in Peshawar on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sheharyar, also confessed to the crime.

Singh was shot dead on May 29 at his grocery store near Scheme Chowk on Kohat Road. The suspect was also nabbed on Kohat Road.

Investigations are under way and a team has been formed to find Sheharyar’s accomplices.

The 42-year-old was known for his efforts to promote interfaith harmony.—INP