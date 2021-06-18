Chaos outside Balochistan Assembly as Opposition angry over budget proposals

QUETTA – Police resorted to teargas shelling and baton charge as Opposition-led protests against the upcoming Budget 2021-22 for Balochistan turned violent on Friday.

The budget session was scheduled for 4:00pm but it was interrupted before inception by leaders of opposition parties as they put locks on all gates of the assembly, barring lawmakers from entering the premises of the building.

A heavy contingent of police is deployed at the assembly to bring the situation under control. After the security official failed to open the gates they used an armored vehicle to break a gate of the provincial assembly.

Situation at Balochistan Assembly as Oppaotion has it's locked maingate. pic.twitter.com/TEztrU05Xz — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) June 18, 2021

Two members of the assembly were injured after police broke the gate.

On Thursday opposition parties blocked National highways passing through many cities and towns of Balochistan, including Quetta, Chagai, Washuk, Kharan and Nushki, in protest against what they called the government’s act of ignoring their proposed development projects in the provincial budget.

